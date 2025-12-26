Deadline Alert: Stride, Inc. (LRN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LRN ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

What Happened?

On September 14, 2025, Simply Wall St. published a report stating that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against Stride, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students” on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees.

On this news, Stride's stock price fell $18.60, or 11.7%, to close at $139.76 per share on September 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 28, 2025, Stride released its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing the Company had purposely“limit[ed] enrollment growth while we improve our execution.” The Company also revealed it had experienced“system implantation issues” resulting in“higher withdrawal rates and lower conversion rate.” The Company stated that“these factors resulted in approximately 10,000 to 15,000 fewer enrollments” and“these challenges will likely restrict [its] in-year enrollment growth.”

On this news, Stride's stock price fell $83.48., or 54.4%, to close at $70.05 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Stride was inflating enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students”; (2) Stride was cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) Stride was ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) Stride was suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; (5) Stride was losing existing and potential student enrollments; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stride securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 12, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

