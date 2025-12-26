403
Curoso Plumbing Inc. Launches $100 Off Tankless Water Heater Replacement Or Installation In Sonoma County
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Curoso Plumbing Inc., a Voted Best Plumber in Sonoma County and trusted, family-owned plumbing company serving Sonoma County and surrounding North Bay communities for over 40 years, is proud to announce the launch of a special limited-time offer: $100 OFF Tankless Water Heater Installation or Replacement.
Recognized for excellence in craftsmanship and customer service, Curoso Plumbing Inc. has also been featured in PlumberMag Magazine and other industry publications, highlighting the company's long-standing reputation and commitment to quality. Promotional offer images are included with this announcement to help homeowners easily identify and take advantage of this savings opportunity.
This new offer is designed to help local homeowners upgrade to energy-efficient, on-demand hot water systems while saving on upfront costs. Tankless water heaters provide endless hot water, improved energy efficiency, and long-term savings-making them a smart investment for modern homes.
Fast, Reliable, and Guaranteed Service
Curoso Plumbing Inc. is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and is proudly run by Santa Rosa native Jim Curoso. A three-sport letterman at Santa Rosa High School with a Master's Degree in Education, Jim continues a family legacy that began when his father started plumbing in the U.S. Navy.
Today, the Curoso family is widely known across the North Bay for award-winning service, integrity, and dependable workmanship.
Customers benefit from:
Fast response times and emergency plumbing support
Same-day water heater service in most cases
Convenient 2-hour appointment windows
Fully guaranteed workmanship
5-star ratings across Yelp, Angi, and other review platforms
A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
Awards, Recognition & Media Features
⭐ Voted Best Plumber in Sonoma County
🏆 Featured in PlumberMag Magazine
⭐ Hundreds of 5-Star Customer Reviews
🏅 A+ Rated by the Better Business Bureau
Special Offers from Curoso Plumbing Inc.
$100 OFF Tankless Water Heater Replacement or Installation
$50 OFF Water Heater Replacement or Installation
$50 OFF Water Filtration System Installation
$25 OFF Kitchen Faucet Installation Special
$100 OFF Repiping Services
$25 OFF Veteran Discounts
$25 OFF First Responder Discounts
Comprehensive Plumbing Services
In addition to water heater services, Curoso Plumbing Inc. offers a full range of residential plumbing solutions, including:
General Plumbing & Emergency Plumbing
Toilet Installation
Tub and Shower Replacement or Installation
Gas Line Installation
Residential Plumbing Repairs
Repiping Services
Garbage Disposal Installation & Repair
Water and Sewer Line Repair
Professional Drain Cleaning
Service Areas
Curoso Plumbing proudly serves Santa Rosa and nearby communities including Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Windsor, Novato, Sonoma, and San Rafael.
Contact Information
Curoso Plumbing Inc.
1925 Fulton Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95403, United States
Phone: (707) 545-5017
Website:
Homeowners are encouraged to call today to schedule service and take advantage of this limited-time tankless water heater savings.
About Curoso Plumbing Inc.
Curoso Plumbing Inc. is an award-winning, family-operated plumbing company dedicated to quality workmanship, honest service, and total customer satisfaction. Every job-large or small-is treated with the utmost care, and the team looks forward to continuing to serve Sonoma County with excellence.
