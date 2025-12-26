Elite Swiss Watchmaker Sets New Standards In Luxury And Vintage Timepieces

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Suleman Qureshi, an internationally accredited watchmaker, is recognized for his mastery in luxury and vintage watch repair and restoration. He holds prestigious certifications from Rolex Headquarters in Geneva, including the R-50 Chronograph Advanced Level, and completed an advancement program at Rolex New York, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining elite technical standards in modern watchmaking. He is also certified by Audemars Piguet Passport Level R-050, Tudor, Chopard, and the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), and is a recognized member of the British Horological Institute (BHI), delivering unparalleled technical precision and horological expertise to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

Over his distinguished career, Qureshi has held leadership roles in some of the world's most respected watch service centers. While supervising more than 37 skilled watchmakers at Swiss Watch Services – Seddiqi Holding, one of the largest service centers in the Middle East and an official Rolex service center in Dubai, he provided internal training programs to elevate the technical skills of his team. His dedication to excellence earned him the“Star of Seddiqi” award, recognizing his outstanding contribution to watchmaking and operational excellence.

Currently, Qureshi serves at Tapper's Jewelry, an official Rolex service center in Michigan, applying his advanced technical skills to repair and maintain some of the most sophisticated Rolex and luxury timepieces. His work spans complex chronograph movements, vintage restorations, and high-value collectibles, consistently demonstrating both precision and artistry.

“Every timepiece tells a story, and my mission is to preserve its precision and legacy for generations,” says Qureshi.“Combining technical mastery with an appreciation for horology allows me to bring both reliability and beauty to every watch I work on.”

In addition to his practical expertise, Qureshi holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management from the University of Gloucestershire, Cheltenham, England, which complements his technical experience with strategic insights into business operations, team leadership, and client relations. He also provides expert consultancy to collectors, advising on luxury watch care, restoration, and investment, while fostering global appreciation for horology.

With his combination of elite certifications, executive-level technical advancement, leadership experience, and academic grounding, Suleman Qureshi continues to set new standards in luxury and vintage watchmaking, serving as both a craftsman and a trusted advisor to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.