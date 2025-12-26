Delhi Assembly's Winter Session To Be Held From Jan 5 To 8: Speaker Vijender Gupta (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday that the Winter Session of the House will be held from January 5 to 8, and preparations are underway to ensure an orderly and smooth conduct of the proceedings.

Speaking at a press conference at the Assembly Secretariat, Gupta said that the Fourth Session (Winter Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will begin with an address by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

Earlier, the L-G issued the summoning order for the Session.

In the order, the L-G said: "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 6(1) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (Central Act No. 1 of 1992), I hereby summon the Fourth Session (Winter Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to meet at the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi-110054, on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 2.00 p.m."

Briefing mediapersons about the upcoming Assembly session, Speaker Gupta stated that the Secretariat is ensuring that the four-day session proceeds in a disciplined and well-organised manner, enabling the House to transact its legislative and procedural agenda efficiently.

He also noted that several important papers are proposed to be laid before the House during this session, and necessary arrangements have been made accordingly.

Gupta, along with Acharya Lokesh, shared details of a major cultural and spiritual programme scheduled to be held in Delhi next month.

Acharya Lokesh, an eminent Jain saint and founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati, stated that from January 17 to 25, a nine-day Ram Katha will be organised at Multi-purpose Hall, Bharat Mandapam, under the auspices of a World Peace Mission, with internationally respected Ram Katha exponent Pujya Morari Bapu delivering the discourse.

Acharya Lokesh informed that the Ram Katha is being organised by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati, an institution dedicated to peacebuilding, dialogue, non-violence and social harmony.

He expressed gratitude that the former President Ram Nath Kovind has consented to serve as the Chairperson of the Organising Committee, while the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is the Chief Patron of the event.

Acharya Lokesh said that devotees from across India, as well as from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, are expected to participate in large numbers.