'West Bangladesh?': BJP Vs TMC Explodes Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

Amid attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and TMC in India. On Thursday, the official handle of West Bengal BJP posted a video in which BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty stated that the party will not let TMC turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh.

BJP Accuses TMC of Turning Bengal into 'West Bangladesh'

Referring to the alleged lathicharge carried out by West Bengal Police near the premises of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Chakraborty said, "This is a state for Bengali Hindus. If this is turned into Bangladesh, then where will we go?"

"We will not let the @AITCofficial turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh! Bengali Hindus including women, protested against the brutal lynching of a fellow Bengali Hindu in Bangladesh but they were assaulted by the Police! This is a state for Bengali Hindus. If this is turned into Bangladesh then where will we go? We shall give it our all! We will not yield as long as there is blood in my veins!," said Chakraborty.

TMC Hits Back, Cites Attacks in BJP-Ruled States

Responding to these allegations, the TMC highlighted attacks on the Bengali community in various states and accused the BJP of weaponising the situation in Bangladesh to influence public opinion in West Bengal. "Those screaming "West Bangladesh" should answer one question first: why are Bengalis being beaten and lynched under BJP rule across India? You weaponise Bangladesh to poison minds in Bengal, while BJP-ruled states spill Bengali blood without consequence. While you run fear campaigns online, Juel Rana, 22, Bengali, a worker was lynched in BJP-ruled Odisha. You accuse Bengal of infiltration, yet your own governments brand Indian Bengalis as foreigners, drag them into detention, assault them, and leave their killers untouched," said TMC

"Where are your rallies for Juel Rana? Where is your fury for Bengali workers hunted like criminals in states you control? Where is your courage when police under your command protect mobs instead of citizens? You shout "Bangladesh" because you cannot say: Odisha, Assam, Haryana, Delhi, places where BJP rule has turned Bengali identity into a liability. We will expose your lies will name your violence. And we will resist your attempt to turn every Bengali into a suspect, anywhere in this country," added TMC.

VHP Urges International Intervention

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal expressed concern about the atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, urging international organisations such as the United Nations to intervene and protect human rights. Speaking with ANI, Vinod Bansal said, "The way the political developments have changed there and the violence already visible even before the general elections is a major warning for the entire world. I feel that the UN should intervene in this immediately."

"Has the International Human Rights Authority issued any notice to Bangladesh? No. Have they taken any action in this regard? This is a matter worth considering," he added.

Vinod Bansal further alleged that attempts to "eradicate" Bengal culture are being made by Islamists fundamentalist."The attempt being made to completely destroy and eradicate Bengal's culture is serious," he said.

The recent killings of two Hindus, Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, in Bangladesh have triggered international concern over the safety of minorities in the country. (ANI)

