Canadian Police SLAMMED After Brutal Murder Of 2 Indian Students Canadian Journo Daniel Bordman

Shocking developments in Canada: Two Indian students have been brutally murdered, and now police are facing massive backlash for their handling of the case. What went wrong? Watch journalist Daniel Bordman.

