Mehbooba Speaks Kashmiri, Cites Tamil Leaders In Language Row

Mehbooba Mufti – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday snapped at a journalist here for asking her to speak in Urdu at a press conference.

As soon as Mehbooba began her presser at the party headquarters in the Kashmiri language, a journalist asked her to speak in Urdu.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir snapped at the journalist, questioning why the media doesn't ask Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to speak either in English or Urdu.

“Why? Translate it. Why don't you ask Stalin to speak in English or Urdu?” she said.