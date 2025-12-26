Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mehbooba Speaks Kashmiri, Cites Tamil Leaders In Language Row

Mehbooba Speaks Kashmiri, Cites Tamil Leaders In Language Row


2025-12-26 10:07:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Mehbooba Mufti – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday snapped at a journalist here for asking her to speak in Urdu at a press conference.

As soon as Mehbooba began her presser at the party headquarters in the Kashmiri language, a journalist asked her to speak in Urdu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir snapped at the journalist, questioning why the media doesn't ask Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to speak either in English or Urdu.

“Why? Translate it. Why don't you ask Stalin to speak in English or Urdu?” she said.

MENAFN26122025000215011059ID1110527170



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search