Azerbaijani FM Clarifies Status Of Proposed '3+3' Meetings With Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The proposal to hold the next round of“3+3” format meetings in Azerbaijan and then Armenia has not been accepted, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Trend during a press conference reviewing the year.

Bayramov noted that the suggestion was first made following the last meeting in Turkey in 2024.

“For certain reasons, consensus was not reached, and the proposal was not included in the final document. Our proposal remains valid. The creation of the 3+3 format dates back to the period after the Second Karabakh War,” he said.

The minister added that it gives the impression that the main topic within this format should be the Azerbaijan-Armenia issue.

“The issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia has largely been resolved. Direct dialogue exists between the two countries. Treating it as the main agenda is incorrect and does not reflect current realities. Such a meeting can take place only regularly, with prior agreement, and taking into account the interests of all participating states. We do not oppose holding such a meeting,” Bayramov emphasized.