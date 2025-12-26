Azerbaijani FM Labels Proposed Oil Tariff For Armenia As Excessive (Update)
The minister noted that the proposal raised specific questions for Azerbaijan, as it did not align with current practices.
“As soon as the Georgian leadership became aware of the issue, it took it under control. The situation changed radically, the tariff issue has now been resolved, and the companies have reached a pricing agreement,” Bayramov said.
16:49
When the request for the sale of oil products to Armenia was received from the other side, the tariff offered to the Georgian side during the initial negotiations was very high, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the year's developments, Trend reports.
The minister noted that the proposal raised specific questions for Azerbaijan, as it did not align with current practices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment