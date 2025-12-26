Ministry Of Finance Ghana And Afreximbank Announce Successful Resolution Of US$750 Million Facility

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Government of the Republic of Ghana, acting through the Ministry of Finance, and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) are pleased to announce successful resolution of the issues surrounding the US$750 million facility signed in 2022, to the satisfaction of both parties, enabling both parties to continue to partner for Ghana's development agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.--br- src="" alt="Afreximbank" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo