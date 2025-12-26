Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Finance Ghana And Afreximbank Announce Successful Resolution Of US$750 Million Facility


2025-12-26 09:06:55
The Government of the Republic of Ghana, acting through the Ministry of Finance, and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) are pleased to announce successful resolution of the issues surrounding the US$750 million facility signed in 2022, to the satisfaction of both parties, enabling both parties to continue to partner for Ghana's development agenda.

