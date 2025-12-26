E.F. Hutton Announces Appointment Of Anthony Salazar As Managing Director, Investment Banking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co., a leading investment bank providing strategic advisory and capital markets services, announced the appointment of

Mr. Salazar brings extensive experience advising clients on corporate restructuring, capital raises, and strategic financial transactions. He developed a strong analytical and transactional foundation during his tenure on Citi's mergers and acquisitions team, where he worked on a wide range of high-impact transactions across multiple industries.

Known for his client-first approach and ability to perform in high-pressure environments, Mr. Salazar has consistently delivered value in complex, fast-paced situations. His experience spans deal structuring, valuation, and execution, positioning him to play a key role in supporting E.F. Hutton's growing investment banking platform.

In his new role, Mr. Salazar will focus on advising public and private companies on mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and strategic alternatives, working closely with founders, executive teams, boards of directors, and institutional investors.

“I am excited to join E.F. Hutton & Co. and contribute to the firm's continued momentum,” said Anthony Salazar, Managing Director, Investment Banking.“The firm's entrepreneurial culture, strong leadership, and commitment to client success create a compelling platform. I look forward to working alongside Joe and the team to help clients execute transformational transactions.”

Mr. Rallo added,“Anthony's analytical mindset, transaction experience, and ability to navigate complexity make him an excellent fit for E.F. Hutton. We are pleased to welcome him as we continue to expand our investment banking capabilities.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a Manhattan-based investment bank and broker-dealer providing strategic advisory and capital formation solutions to corporations, financial sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global reach, the firm offers a full suite of investment banking services, including capital markets, PIPE transactions, private placements, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and tailored strategic financing. The executive team brings deep transactional experience and a proven record of delivering disciplined, strategic counsel to clients across the United States, Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.



E.F. Hutton & Co.

(212) 970-3700

“Anthony is a proven investment banking professional with a strong technical background and a disciplined approach to execution,” said