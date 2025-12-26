National Shooting C'ship: Suraj Sharma Sweeps Senior And Junior 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Titles

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Suraj Sharma delivered a golden double, sweeping both the Senior and Junior men's national titles in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) with two composed and authoritative performances in the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Friday.

Suraj first stamped his authority in the junior final, closing with 30 hits to secure the gold medal, before returning later to control the senior final and add a second title with 31 hits.

Suraj began the senior final in dominant fashion, hitting 19 of his first 20 targets, and went on to close the contest with 31 hits, finishing three clear of defending champion Vijayveer Sidhu of Punjab, who settled for the silver medal with 28 hits. Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat rounded off the podium, claiming bronze with a total of 24 hits.

Ankur Goel finished fourth with 14 hits after being involved in three successive shoot-offs against Andhra Pradesh's Mukesh Nelavalli, who ultimately placed fifth with 12 hits. Haryana's Adarsh Singh concluded the final in sixth position with five hits.

Earlier in the qualification round, Ankur Goel topped the standings with a strong score of 582-20x. He was followed closely by Vijayveer Sidhu, who shot 580-18x, while Adarsh Singh finished third with 579-22x. Mukesh Nelavalli placed fourth on 579-17x, ahead of eventual gold medallist Suraj Sharma, who qualified fifth with 579-12x. Bhavesh Shekhawat completed the top six with 577-22x.

Earlier in the RFP junior men's final, Suraj Sharma produced another composed display to win the gold medal with 30 hits. Mukesh Nelavalli secured the silver medal, finishing with 25 hits. Haryana's Jatin settled for the bronze medal with 22 hits after a shoot-off, having earlier shot 575-13x in qualification. Sameer finished fourth with 17 hits (571-18x), followed by Bhavya Sharma in fifth with eight hits (570-16x) and Abhinav Choudhary in sixth with six hits (569-15x).

In the senior team category, Punjab claimed the gold medal with an aggregate score of 1725, led by Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu, and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu. Haryana secured the silver medal with 1722 through the combined efforts of Adarsh Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Sameer, while the Navy claimed bronze with 1711, courtesy of Pradeep Singh Shekhawat, Rajat Kumar Yadav, and Omkar Singh.

In the junior team category, Haryana topped the standings to win gold with an aggregate of 1705, fielding Jatin, Sameer, and Nishant Rathee. Madhya Pradesh finished second to take silver with 1689, anchored by Suraj Sharma, Sahil Choudhary, and Hariom, while the Navy completed the podium with the bronze medal on 1667 through Bhavya Sharma, Vansh Pratap, and Bhanupratap Singh Shekhawat.

The action continues on Friday, December 27, 2025, at the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, where the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women finals are scheduled to take place. The first final of the day is set to begin at 9:00 AM.

Other Results:

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

Civilian

Gourav Gupta (Haryana) - Gold (574-11x)

Prathmesh Pramod Gaikwad - Silver (573-21x)

Arpit Goel (Delhi) - Bronze (572-14x)

Junior Civilian

Sagnik Banerjee (West Bengal) - Gold (566-16x)

Vihaan Dahiya (Haryana) - Silver (564-9x)

Somil Chaudhary (Rajasthan) - Bronze (562-15x)

Civilian Team

Uttar Pradesh (Gaurav Sharma, Nishant Tomar, Anmol Arora) - Gold (1680)

Delhi (Arpit Goel, Yashwant Kumar, Raghav Verma) - Silver (1672)

Maharashtra (Prathmesh Pramod Gaikwad, Yash Chaudhary, Pranshu Sadashiv Suryawanshi) - Bronze (1663)

Junior Civilian Team

Delhi (Raghav Verma, Gajender Kumar Kamboj, Arjun Verma) - Gold (1623)

Madhya Pradesh (Hariom, Akshat Nayak, Swastik Mishra) - Silver (1621)

Maharashtra (Swayam Vikrant Desai, Pranshu Sadashiv Suryawanshi, Sairaj Ganesh Kate) - Bronze (1613)

Deaf

Chetan Hanmant Sapkal (Maharashtra) - Gold

Yash Ahlawat (Uttar Pradesh) - Silver

Master

Subhash Rana (Uttarakhand) - Gold

Pemba Tamang, Sm (Arunachal Pradesh) - Silver

Sib Kumar Ghosh (West Bengal) - Bronze

Senior Master

Vijay Kumar (Tamil Nadu) - Gold

Ashok Pandit (Maharashtra) - Silver

Super Master

Ashok Pandit (Maharashtra) – Gold

50m Pistol Men

Senior

Ravinder Singh (Army) - Gold (564-11x)

Ravin Kumar (Army) - Silver (563-9x)

Ujjawal Malik (Navy) - Bronze (562-17x)

Senior Team

Army Marksmanship Unit (Ravinder Singh, Ravin Kumar, Pardeep Kumar) - Gold (1677)

Navy (Ujjawal Malik, Nikhil Chandila, Omkar Singh) - Silver (1656)

Rajasthan (Yogesh Kumar, Abhinav Choudhary, Umesh Choudhary) - Bronze (1630)

Junior

Sandeep Bishnoi (Rajasthan) - Gold (556-12x)

Yogesh Kumar (Rajasthan) - Silver (554-11x)

Bhanu Pratap Singh (Air Force) - Bronze (553-8x)

Junior Team

Rajasthan (Sandeep Bishnoi, Yogesh Kumar, Umesh Choudhary) - Gold (1639)

Army Marksmanship Unit (Sunil Rabiya, Hariom Saini, Sachin) - Silver (1618)

Haryana (Kapil, Deepak Dalal, Parteek) - Bronze (1616)

Civilian

Ashish Rana (Uttar Pradesh) - Gold (551-9x)

Rahul (Haryana) - Silver (550-8x)

Yuvraj (Haryana) -Bronze (547-9x)

Civilian Team

Haryana (Yuvraj, Arjun Chhillar, Suraj) - Gold (1621)

Tamil Nadu (Srinivasan Selvarajan, Y. Prince, V.A. Mohan) - Silver (1605)

Haryana (Ashwani Yadav, Parteek, Sarthak Sandhu) - Bronze (1588)

Junior Civilian

Nikhil Choudhary (Rajasthan) - Gold (547-9x)

Yuvraj Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) - Silver (545-6x)

Abishek Jeno M J (Tamil Nadu) - Bronze (541-9x)

Junior Civilian Team

Haryana (Raghav, Paras Khola, Parteek) - Gold (1589)

Rajasthan (Aditya Choudhary, Vijendra Garhwal, Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat) - Silver (1588)

Uttar Pradesh (Yuvraj Chaudhary, Anmol Singh, Abhishek) - Bronze (1583)

Deaf

Chetan Hanmant Sapkal (Maharashtra) - Gold

Nikhil Kapoor (Delhi) - Silver

Parth Maharishi (Rajasthan) - Bronze

Master

Charan Jeet Singh Ghuman (Haryana) - Gold

Sib Kumar Ghosh (West Bengal) - Silver

Vipin Rana (Railways) - Bronze

Senior Master

Vijay Kumar (Tamil Nadu) - Gold

Ashok Pandit (Maharashtra) - Silver

Panchal Rohit (Gujarat) - Bronze

Super Master

Ashok Pandit (Maharashtra) – Gold