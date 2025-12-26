403
U.S. Tomahawks In Nigeria: A New Phase Of West Africa Counterterrorism
Washington used naval cruise missiles in West Africa, a rarer and sharper tool than drones or advisers.
Abuja says the strikes were coordinated, but blowback and retaliation risks remain.
The episode shows how security policy can be pulled into culture-war narratives, even when the conflict is more complex.
The United States struck Islamic State-linked militant targets in northwest Nigeria after President Donald Trump announced what he called a“powerful and lethal” operation against camps in Sokoto State near the Niger border.
Nigerian authorities confirmed the attack was conducted in cooperation with U.S. forces, describing it as a precision operation built on intelligence sharing and planning to limit civilian harm.
Reports indicate Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched from a U.S. Navy ship operating in the Gulf of Guinea. The exact number remains disputed in public accounts, with some reports citing ten missiles and others suggesting more.
The Pentagon released footage showing a missile launch, but it has not published a single definitive count in the most widely shared summaries.
Trump framed the strike as a warning tied to the killing of Christians, reviving a theme he has used since declaring Nigeria a“country of particular concern” over religious freedom.
US Steps Up Surveillance as Nigeria Battles Insurgency
Nigerian officials, while welcoming security assistance, have pushed back on a religion-only explanation. Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has stressed that armed groups attack multiple communities and that the fight is against terrorism, not a faith.
The broader backdrop is a shifting U.S. posture in the Sahel and coastal West Africa. U.S. surveillance and intelligence activity over Nigeria reportedly increased in late November, including contractor-operated aircraft flying from Ghana, as Washington recalibrates after losing access to a major base in Niger.
Nigeria's security crisis remains sprawling. Boko Haram's insurgency and the rise of ISWAP have killed tens of thousands directly, while estimates including indirect deaths from displacement and collapsed services run far higher. Millions have been uprooted across Nigeria and neighboring states.
For Brazil and other emerging democracies, the lesson is double-edged: targeted force can disrupt transnational threats, but imported narratives can warp understanding-and policy-on the ground.
