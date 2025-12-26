Kyrgyzstan Sees Rapid Development Of Tourism Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tourism is becoming one of the most dynamically developing sectors of Kyrgyzstan's economy, said Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

He made this statement at a plenary session of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament).

As per his assertion, the initiation of construction has commenced on the four-season Ala-Too Resort ski cluster situated within the Ak-Suu district of the Issyk-Kul region. The initiative encompasses the Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak, and Boz-Uchuk zones, aggregating a comprehensive expanse of 3,916 hectares.



Kasymaliev emphasized that a strategic focus is being directed towards the enhancement of the Issyk-Kul region and the urban center of Cholpon-Ata, where the infrastructure of sanatoriums, boarding houses, hotels, and recreational beaches is undergoing a systematic alignment with regulatory benchmarks.



He additionally indicated that in the year 2025, Kyrgyzstan achieved a position within the elite tier of the world's top 50 holiday destinations as recognized by the Financial Times. Moreover, the nation garnered accolades as a premier locale for ethnic tourism, as highlighted by the UK-based publication The Guardian.

Previously, the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan articulated that the nation's GDP per capita is anticipated to attain $2,800 by 2025, underscoring Kyrgyzstan's steadfast dedication to sustainable economic advancement.