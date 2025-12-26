Uzbekistan's Economy Reaches New Milestone In 2025 Shavkat Mirziyoyev
“Amid changes in the 'rules of the game' in the global trading system, Uzbekistan's export volume increased by 23%, reaching $33.4 billion this year,” the head of state noted.
President Mirziyoyev also emphasized that the volume of foreign investment attracted into the country's economy amounted to $43.1 billion in the reporting year.
“The share of investment in GDP reached 31.9%, creating a solid foundation for sustainable and dynamic economic growth in the coming years,” he said.
