Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Uzbekistan's Economy Reaches New Milestone In 2025 Shavkat Mirziyoyev


2025-12-26 02:04:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded $145 billion for the first time in the country's history this year, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“Amid changes in the 'rules of the game' in the global trading system, Uzbekistan's export volume increased by 23%, reaching $33.4 billion this year,” the head of state noted.

President Mirziyoyev also emphasized that the volume of foreign investment attracted into the country's economy amounted to $43.1 billion in the reporting year.

“The share of investment in GDP reached 31.9%, creating a solid foundation for sustainable and dynamic economic growth in the coming years,” he said.

Trend News Agency

