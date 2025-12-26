Uzbekistan's International Prestige Continues To Grow Shavkat Mirziyoyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's international standing and prestige, as well as its positions in global rankings, continue to strengthen consistently, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“In particular, leading international rating agencies have upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating from 'BB-' to 'BB,'” the head of state noted.

According to President Mirziyoyev, this singular enhancement manifests a quantifiable economic effect, precipitating a decrement in foreign borrowing interest rates by 1–1.5 percentage points and empowering the nation to curtail annual external debt servicing expenditures by $250–300 million.

“In addition, Uzbekistan has climbed 71 positions in the Government Technology Maturity Index published by the World Bank, entering the top 10 countries globally,” the president emphasized.