Uzbekistan's International Prestige Continues To Grow Shavkat Mirziyoyev
“In particular, leading international rating agencies have upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating from 'BB-' to 'BB,'” the head of state noted.
According to President Mirziyoyev, this singular enhancement manifests a quantifiable economic effect, precipitating a decrement in foreign borrowing interest rates by 1–1.5 percentage points and empowering the nation to curtail annual external debt servicing expenditures by $250–300 million.
“In addition, Uzbekistan has climbed 71 positions in the Government Technology Maturity Index published by the World Bank, entering the top 10 countries globally,” the president emphasized.
