Watch Panic Hits Taylor Swift As Fiancé Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Loses To Denver Broncos

MENAFN - Live Mint) Taylor Swift's anxiousness was on peak display during beau Travis Kelce's speculated last match at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Christmas game on Thursday. The Grammy winner was spotted biting her nails during the final moments of the nerve-wracking face-off.

Denver Broncos made a clean sweep to victory with a 20-13 score at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on 25 December. Amid rumours that the National Football League (NFL) star would announce his retirement at the end of this season, the pop icon arrived at the venue wearing red bomber jacket by The Frankie Shop and black miniskirt. Donning a Louis Vuitton purse, she walked to her VIP suite to back the 36-year-old footballer.

Her father Scott Swift, mom Andrea Swift and brother Austin joined the 'Shake It Off' singer for the exciting match. However, the loss was disheartening as Kelce appeared to be emotional.

The "Back to December" singer has been a staple at her partner's games since they started dating and attended the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month.

A user wrote,“Taylor Swift is in the house for what could be Travis Kelce's final home game with the Chiefs."

Another user remarked,“Travis Kelce is definitely retiring, or she just wanted to be with her fiancé, or both."

A third user stated,“If this was Travis Kelce's final game in KC, it was a legendary ride: 3x Super Bowl champion, 4x All-Pro, 3rd-most rec yards by a TE ever, 5th-most rec TDs by a TE ever, engaged to Taylor Swift.”

Kelce hinted about his retirement just before the Broncos game. Kelce revealed that he had not taken a final decision on ending his NFL career but indicated that retirement wasn't out of the question, in a pre-taped interview ahead of the game.

Since 2014, it will be the first time Kansas City Chiefs would not be in the running for the Super Bowl following elimination from the playoffs due to the crucial loss to Los Angeles Chargers on 18 December. On 21 December, The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans and their final game is slated for 4 January against rival team the Las Vegas Raiders.