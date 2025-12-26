DAC To Clear Indigenous Air Defence For Delhi, Major Defence Projects

Defence Ministry's apex procurement body, Defence Acquisition Council, is expected to meet today to clear major indigenous projects for the Indian defence forces, including a homegrown integrated air defence weapon system for the protection of the Delhi NCR region from aerial threats.

Augmenting Army and Navy Capabilities

As part of augmenting the drone capabilities of the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry is likely to decide on buying around 850 loitering munitions for the Indian Army.

An Indian Navy proposal to procure a large number of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems from indigenous sources to counter threats to its warships is also expected to come up for discussion.

Strategic Drone and Missile Procurements

India is also set to take a call on leasing of two Sea Guardian MQ-9B HALE drones from the US for around three years at the meeting. India has already signed a deal for 31 of these drones, which are expected to begin arriving in India from 2028 onward.

The Defence Ministry is also likely to clear the development and procurement of a very large number of Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missiles with a strike range of over 200 km for the Indian Air Force, along with a specific number of Meteor air-to-air missiles.

Further Indigenisation and Foreign Procurements

The Indian Army is also proposing to indigenously overhaul 200 T-90 tanks through a Defence public sector unit.

A large number of Spice-1000 air-to-ground missiles from Israel is also likely to be taken up for discussion at the meeting for the Indian Air Force.

The case for buying six mid-air refueller aircraft, with Israeli Aircraft Industries as the sole vendor, will also be discussed.

The DAC, including the top brass of the defence ministry and military, is also likely to clear the development of the 120 km-range Pinaka rockets, which would be capable of being fired from the same launcher used for the 45 km and 80 km-range rockets.

