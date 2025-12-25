Noah Schnapp On 'Stranger Things' Ending: It's About Friendship, Not Superpowers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) As the makers of“Stranger Things” dropped its final chapter, actor Noah Schnapp, who plays the pivotal role of Will Byers in the show, has shared an emotional message with fans, asking them to pause, reflect and truly savour the last moments of the globally loved series.

Sharing a string of images from the sets of“Stranger Things 5 Volume 2” on Instagram, he mentioned that“real power” isn't telekinesis,“it's friendship, loyalty, and accepting yourself and others exactly as we come.”

He wrote in the caption:“So excited to share this chapter with all of you. As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in. Cherish these last moments, finding comfort in your favorite characters, debriefing with friends, reliving scenes together online afterward. These matter more than we sometimes realize.”

The actor said that he is“truly so grateful for the family we've built here.”

He added:“I love you all like my own close friends and family. One of the greatest joys for me has been watching you form real friendships with each other, meeting you unexpectedly in public (or purposefully on DMs and video games) and feeling your pure excitement, and knowing how much this show has meant to so many people who needed connection, belonging, and a place to feel accepted.”

The actor said:“You will always have a place with me, and in this show, no matter who you are. We love you exactly as you are. If there's one thing to remember from our show: connection is what keeps us alive. And the only way to truly connect is to let people see the real you, and realize you can be loved even more when you do.”

Noah concluded:“Real power isn't telekinesis or cool hand movements (though those can be pretty badass). It's friendship, loyalty, and accepting yourself and others exactly as we come. Volume 2: Now Streaming.”

Stranger Things combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, fantasy, and coming-of-age drama.

Set in the 1980s, the series centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton.