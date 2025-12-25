AUDUSD Wave Analysis 24 December 2025

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– AUDUSD broke key resistance level 0.6690

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6800

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 0.6690 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of September).

The breakout of the resistance level 0.6690 accelerated the active wave B of the intermediate correction (B) from September.

Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6800 (target price for the completion of the active wave B).