AUDUSD Wave Analysis 24 December 2025
AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy
– AUDUSD broke key resistance level 0.6690
– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6800
AUDUSD currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 0.6690 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of September).
The breakout of the resistance level 0.6690 accelerated the active wave B of the intermediate correction (B) from September.-p
Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6800 (target price for the completion of the active wave B).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment