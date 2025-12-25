403
Kuwait Closely Monitors All Efforts For Consolidating Security, Stability In Yemen - Statement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is closely monitoring all efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability and enhancing the prospects for peace in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in statement Thursday.
The Ministry added that the State of Kuwait also underscored the importance of the international and regional efforts exerted to create the appropriate conditions for de-escalation and launch a political process to address the various challenges facing Yemen, preserve its unity and sovereignty as well as to end its people's suffering and fulfill their aspirations for a secure and stable future.
Moreover, the Ministry expressed the State of Kuwait's support for regional efforts and the endeavors led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to uphold the ceasefire and advance the political process towards a comprehensive and sustainable solution. (end)
nma
