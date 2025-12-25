MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New RankOSTM analysis shows most healthcare organizations remain invisible in AI-generated search results.

DENVER, CO, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI-powered search platforms increasingly shape how patients, providers, and healthcare decision-makers discover medical information and services, healthcare organizations are turning to RankOSTM, a proprietary AI visibility operating system developed by NEWMEDIA, to ensure their brands are recognized, cited, and trusted in AI-generated search results.

Following several years of internal development and active deployment across client engagements, RankOSTM was built to address a growing gap between traditional SEO performance and AI visibility, particularly in regulated industries like healthcare, where AI systems apply stricter standards for credibility and source verification.

Why Healthcare Is a Critical AI Visibility Category

Healthcare-related queries are among the most scrutinized by AI systems due to regulatory requirements, patient safety concerns, and the potential impact of misinformation. According to recent RankOSTM healthcare-sector analysis, fewer than 20% of healthcare organizations evaluated appeared in AI-generated search answers, even when many ranked prominently in traditional search results.

Additional findings from RankOSTM healthcare audits include:



Healthcare brands with authoritative third-party citations were over 3× more likely to be referenced by AI systems than organizations relying primarily on owned content.

More than 65% of healthcare websites lacked complete structured data identifying providers, specialties, locations, and credentials in formats AI systems could reliably parse.

Entity ambiguity remains a major exclusion factor, particularly for multi-location practices and healthcare networks with inconsistent naming and profile data. AI systems strongly favored organizations with verified expertise signals, including clinical credentials, affiliations, and trusted media references.

These gaps significantly limit AI visibility, even for well-established healthcare providers.

How RankOSTM Improves AI Visibility for Healthcare Organizations

RankOSTM provides healthcare organizations with a structured, compliance-aware approach to AI Engine Optimization (AEO) by aligning SEO, PR, and entity data into a unified visibility framework.

The platform evaluates and strengthens:



Entity Authority: clarity and consistency of organizational and provider identity

Citation Strength: presence across trusted medical, media, and institutional sources

Trust Signals: credentials, specialties, and regulatory compliance indicators AI Answer Share: frequency and context of inclusion in AI-generated responses

By focusing on these factors, RankOSTM helps healthcare organizations improve AI visibility while respecting regulatory and ethical boundaries.

A Shift in Healthcare Discovery

As AI platforms increasingly serve as a first point of reference for healthcare-related questions, organizations face mounting pressure to adapt their digital strategies.

plans to release additional industry-specific RankOSTM benchmarks throughout 2026.

About

Founded in 1996, is a nationally recognized digital agency specializing in strategy, design, development, and performance-driven marketing for growth-focused brands. With nearly three decades of experience, the agency has partnered with startups, mid-market companies, and enterprise organizations across industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services.

is known for its integrated approach to digital growth by combining brand strategy, user experience design, advanced web development, SEO, paid media, and AI-driven visibility optimization through its proprietary. The agency's work has been recognized by leading industry organizations and has helped drive measurable revenue growth for clients nationwide.

Headquartered in the United States, with offices in Denver, Chicago, and New York, and a distributed team across the country, operates as a long-term growth partner focused on durable results, technical excellence, and data-driven decision making.

