Sharjah Ruler Announces Govt Employee Status, Pay For Imams, Muezzins

Imams and muezzins at mosques in Sharjah will henceforth be considered as government staff. This means, they will be granted the same benefits enjoyed by government employees.

The directive by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the placement of all imams and muezzins in the emirate's mosques on the emirate's government's general staff.

This means they will be eligible to promotions, various allowances, health insurance, and a work nature allowance of Dh3,000.

Additionally, periodic leave for imams and muezzins will be managed in such a way that they retain their accrued leave balance if they choose not to use it. In coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs, they will receive the cash equivalent of this leave.

This initiative acknowledges the important roles they play in serving the houses of God.