Syria To Launch New Currency In January 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Syria's central bank has announced that a new national currency would be introduced on Jan. 1, 2026, with a process to exchange the existing notes set to begin on the same date.

Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdul Qader Husrieh, said a 2025 presidential decree authorizes the launch of the new currency, describing the move as a turning point that will mark the beginning of a new economic and monetary phase for the country.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the decree grants the central bank the authority to determine the timetable and locations for exchanging the old currency.

Husrieh said detailed implementation instructions would be issued by the central bank ahead of the launch, with an emphasis on simplifying procedures during the exchange process.