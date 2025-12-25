Panama: Surveillance Strengthened In Response To Cases Of Influenza A (H3N2) Subtype K

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Panama Ministry of Health (Minsa) is maintaining serological surveillance of molecular biology, which includes real-time PCR tests and genomic surveillance, after the detection of confirmed cases of influenza A (H3N2), subtype K in Panama, reported Dr. Blas Armién, National Head of Epidemiology at Minsa. He indicated that, after the three cases were confirmed, peri-focus actions were activated, which include the active search for people with respiratory symptoms, sample collection and vaccination, based on suspected or confirmed cases of influenza A (H3N2), subtype K.

In this context, rapid response teams carried out interventions in the residences and communities linked to the three positive cases, whose samples were analyzed by the Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies (ICGES). Armién explained that the analysis of samples continues to identify the type of influenza circulating in the country, whether it is influenza A or B. He indicated that, so far, the one that has circulated the most is influenza A (H1N1); however, in recent weeks influenza A (H3N2) has also been detected. In that regard, he reiterated the importance of vaccination, especially for the most vulnerable population (people with diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, weakened immune system, children under five, pregnant women), as well as the adoption of preventive measures such as avoiding crowds, staying home if you have a cold and, if necessary when going out, wearing a mask.

He recommended covering your mouth and nose with a handkerchief, the inside of your elbow, or a paper towel when coughing and sneezing to reduce the transmission of the virus. The epidemiologist emphasized that, if symptoms appear, people should promptly seek medical attention at health facilities to receive treatment with antivirals such as Oseltamivir. He also urged people not to self-medicate and to seek professional guidance. Armién noted that the most common symptoms of influenza include fever, headache, general malaise, runny nose, sore throat, and cough.