Russia Expects Kazakh Investigation Into Azal Plane Crash To Conclude Soon
Azernews reports that this was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing.
According to Zakharova, Russia expects that the Kazakh commission will soon finalize its investigation, allowing all parties to address remaining issues. She said:
"We hope that the Kazakh commission will soon complete its investigation and together we will resolve all remaining questions related to this tragic event, this tragedy. No one should have any doubts about this."
The diplomat added that "the Russian side is closely cooperating with this structure, providing it with all necessary assistance, and the Russian aviation authorities have answered all the questions received from their Kazakh colleagues."
Zakharova also emphasized her commitment to fully implementing all agreements reached by the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan following the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe on October 9 this year.
