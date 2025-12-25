Indigo Cancels 67 Flights Today As New Year Holiday Rush Begins: Here's Why And How To Check Flight Status
IndiGo, which is under DGCA monitoring following the cancellation of thousands of flights earlier this month, is operating a reduced schedule in line with government directives, according to PTI. Under its original winter schedule, the airline was allowed to operate 15,014 domestic flights per week, or about 2,144 flights per day, around 6% more than the 14,158 weekly flights it ran during the summer schedule of 2025.
However, after significant disruptions, including the cancellation of 1,600 flights in a single day due to new pilot rest norms that mandate additional rest, the government reduced IndiGo's domestic flight schedule by 10%, or 214 flights per day. As a result, under the current winter schedule, IndiGo is limited to operating no more than 1,930 domestic flights per day.How to check your flight status ahead of your vacation?
Passengers travelling through IGI Airpor in Delhi can monitor real-time flight updates via the airport's official website.Also Read | Three new airlines soon in India? Al Hind Air and Fly Express get NOCs To check flight status: Go to the Live Flight Information page on the Delhi Airport website:
2. Enter the flight number and date
The portal offers live information on flight status, terminal and gate details, as well as scheduled and estimated arrival and departure times. Airport authorities also advise passengers to confirm details directly with their respective airlines for the most accurate information.
Passengers flying with IndiGo can track their flight status through various official channels.IndiGo app or website (recommended): Open the IndiGo app or visit the Flight Tracker page:
2. Select“Flight Status”
3. Enter your PNR and travel date
4. View live updates on delays, gate numbers, and terminals
Air India and Air India Express passengers can use following options:Also Read | Christmas cheers for flyers! Navi Mumbai Airport starts flight ops today Official websites:
Air India Flight Status:
Air India Express Flight Status tracker
Search using flight number and date, PNR, or routeMobile apps:
Air India app (Android and iOS)
Tata Neu app, which includes flight tracking and notificationsThird-party trackers
Flightradar24 for live aircraft tracking
FlightAware for detailed arrival and departure data
Ixigo, using your 10-digit PNRCustomer support
Air India: 1860 233 1407 or 0124-2641407
Air India Express: 044-40013001 or 044-24301930SpiceJet passengers can track flight updates via official, alternative channels:Official website:
Flight Status page: com/flightstatus
Search by flight number, date, or routeMobile app:
The SpiceJet app provides real-time updates on delays and gate changesWhatsApp and alerts:
Check flight status via SpiceJet's official WhatsApp number: +91 6000000006
SMS and email alerts are sent to passengers who booked directlyCustomer support:
+91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600
+91 9871803333 or +91 9654003333Key Takeaways
- IndiGo cancelled 67 flights from several airports on Thursday. The aviation regulator Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated the period from December 10 to February 10 as the official fog window for this winter. Under the current winter schedule, IndiGo is limited to operating no more than 1,930 domestic flights per day.
