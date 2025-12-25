Aiarty Announces Video Enhancer V3.3 And Image Enhancer V3.7 With Expanded Color Features And Formats For Pro Workflows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aiarty, the AI-focused brand of Digiarty Software, today announced updates to Aiarty Video Enhancer v3.3 and Aiarty Image Enhancer v3.7, introducing more color features and expanded output formats designed to support creative workflows, alongside 49% off holiday discounts. The updates focus on helping creators achieve advanced color consistency, streamline export choices, and improve results across modern and archival photos and videos.

What's New in Aiarty Video Enhancer 3.3

Aiarty Video Enhancer continues to support AI-powered denoise, deblur, upscaling, detail restoration, smooth slow motion, audio cleanup, and SDR to HDR processing, with enhancement strength control and is optimized for Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and Apple Silicon hardware with high GPU utilization.

The latest version 3.3 adds more color features and chroma formats.

. A new Restore Color option allows users to adjust enhanced footage to its original color profile, with the slider on a scale of 0 to 1 providing fine control for advanced color consistency.

. The update also introduces YUV chroma settings, including 4:2:0, 4:2:2, and 4:4:4. This gives editors and videographers better control over color sampling for delivery, broadcast, or further grading.

What's New in Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.7

This image quality enhancer continues to support AI upscaling up to 8K, 16K, and 32K, denoise, deblur, face restoration, and detail reconstruction for skin, hair, fabrics, and surface textures with adjustable strength control.

. The updated Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.7 expands output formats TIFF and DNG and color handling for photographers, designers, and content creators, enabling smoother integration with professional workflows.

. The Restore Color option allows adjustable control to revert the color profile, which helps maintain color consistency after AI enhancements.

"Our goal with these updates is to give users more control without adding complexity," said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. "Better color handling and professional export options are frequent requests from creators and photographers, and these features directly address real workflow challenges."

Designed for Real-World Use Cases

The latest versions of Aiarty Video Enhancer and Image Enhancer are designed to support a wide range of users, from content creators and photographers to families and AI explorers.

AI tools from Aiarty work for a wide range of scenarios:

. Content creators preparing social media, YouTube, and client deliverables in 4K

. Photographers restoring photos or preparing 300 DPI high-quality prints

. Videographers fixing noisy or blurry footage from travel, events, and low-light shoots

. AI image and video creators refining low resolution visuals for professional use

. Families preserving old tapes, home videos, and scanned photo albums

Offline AI model processing ensures fast processing and data security, while flexible strength controls and color sliders help users adapt enhancements to each project's needs.

Holiday Event and Pricing

To mark the release during the festive season, Aiarty is offering limited-time lifetime license discounts. You can apply special coupon code XMASSAVE for extra savings.

. Aiarty Video Enhancer:

36% off lifetime license, now $149, (regular price $235). Use coupon XMASSAVE to save an extra $5.



. Aiarty Image Enhancer:

49% off lifetime license, now $79, (regular price $155). Use coupon XMASSAVE to save an extra $5.



. 2-in-1 Enhancer Bundle:

49% off lifetime license, now $199, (regular price $390). Use coupon XMASSAVE to save an extra $10.

How to redeem extra savings:

At the checkout page, click "I have a coupon code," paste the coupon XMASSAVE, and hit the refresh icon to apply it immediately.

These offers are available for both Windows and macOS users and include unlimited future updates with a one-time purchase. It is a nice chance to enjoy the latest AI-driven enhancement tech, improving photos and videos from travel, family gatherings, and home archives for sharing and long-term storage.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: