Von Der Leyen Dedicates Part Of Her Christmas Message To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Christmas greeting was published on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

"And we think especially of our friends in Ukraine. We hope the coming year finally brings a just and lasting peace - and eventually a safe, prosperous future in our Union," von der Leyen wrote.

According to her, Christmas offers a "rare pause moment to breathe, slow down, and remember what truly matters" in a turbulent world.

She noted that at this time our main focus is on family and friends.

"For some, this season can be difficult. Those carrying the weight of solitude, grief, illness, or loss; our hearts go out to you.I also extend my deepest gratitude to all those who are spending this special day caring for others, in hospitals, shelters, and homes. You embody the very values that Christmas represents: solidarity and compassion," von der Leyen said.

As Ukrinform reported, during a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on December 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that negotiations are currently underway that could radically change the situation, and that joint pressure by all partners on Russia is important for the sake of peace.

Earlier, President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that EU leaders had agreed on a decision to support Ukraine in the amount of EUR 90 billion for 2026–2027.