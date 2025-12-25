403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) --
1967 -- Kuwait Trade Union Federation was established for workers of 15 public sector and labor unions of the petroleum and petrochemical industries.
1978 -- Saqer Al Rushood, a renowned Kuwaiti actor and director, died at 37 in a car accident in the UAE. He served as a theater advisor at the Ministry of Information, co-founded the Arabian Gulf Theater troupe, staged 23 plays, and won best director at the Damascus Theater Festival in 1970.
1990 -- Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) countries affirmed, at end of their summit in Doha, Qatar, the importance of Iraq's unconditional withdrawal from State of Kuwait. Then Saudi King Fahad bin Abdulaziz announced: "We have made a decision on return of Kuwait peacefully if possible or by force when it is left alone."
1991 -- In its first day since establishment under Kuwait Science Club's umbrella, the diving team recovered a sunken ship in Fahaheel area.
2000 -- Kuwait Oil Company began operation of gathering center 27, west of Kuwait, with a production capacity of 190,000 barrels per day.
2001 -- Kuwait Blood Bank announced application of an international system enabling identification of donated blood, making State of Kuwait the first country in the Middle East to apply this system which allowed it export and import some rare blood types with European countries.
2005 -- Chairman of Kuwait-based International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) Yusuf Al-Hajji and head of the Saudi National Dialogue Center Dr. Saleh Al-Husayyen shared King Faisal King Faisal International Award for Serving Islam.
2008 -- State of Kuwait won the 5th Gulf billiards championship, bagging four gold medals, one silver and one bronze.
2011 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health signed an agreement with Johns Hopkins University to transfer expertise to some hospitals in Kuwait.
2018 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan agreement valued at USD 98.4 million with Tunisia for 912-kilometer-long roads projects.
2018 -- The water research center of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research acquired a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for water desalination technology.
2019 -- Kuwaiti national team won an Arab fencing championship held in Kuwait.
2022 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced its first export of advanced, "Winter grade" diesel fuel that was produced for the European markets especially during the Winter. (end)
