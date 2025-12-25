SOCIALEYEZ Sweeps Three Major Titles At Campaign Middle East Awards 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)SOCIALEYEZ, the number one social media and digital communications agency in the Middle East, recently brought home three highly coveted awards at the Campaign Middle East Awards 2025.

SOCIALEYEZ attained the highest awards for strategic planning and leadership, marking a major achievement in the agency's journey to becoming a global industry leader.

SOCIALEYEZ won the coveted Social Media Agency of the Year award, for its marked impact in the digital media environment, with the capacity to produce excellent results for its huge client base.

Adding to the success, the SOCIALEYEZ Strategy Team took home the award for the Best Strategic Planning Team of the Year, honouring its insights-led strategies.

The third award recognised the individual leadership behind the agency's growth, as Managing Director Tarek Esper was named Head of Agency – Digital of the Year.

“I am honoured and pleased, to receive the award for the Head of Agency – Digital of the Year. This award is a testament to the combined energy and talent within our agency,” said Tarek Esper, Managing Director of SOCIALEYEZ.“The award belongs to our entire team, which challenges the status quo everyday, by re-writing the definition of what's possible through digital communication. Over the past 15 years, we have expanded from a specialised social agency to a fully integrated agency, and the award validates our approach as we continue to further develop our reach across the region.”

Under the leadership of Tarek, the agency served over 250 clients, accomplishing more than 400 projects in the year 2025 alone. The agency boasts of an active portfolio of over 90 retainer clients.

The success story of the strategy department was also one of the major highlights during the event. The award highlighted SOCIALEYEZ's vision to fill the gap that existed between data and creativity through the innovation of Strategic Pods.

“The award recognises the Best Strategic Planning Team of the Year, and this is a badge of honour that affirms the efforts of our specialised teams, which understand the intricacies of the target audience in the region,” said Heena Mak, the Group Head of Strategy of SOCIALEYEZ.“At SOCIALEYEZ, we always stand by the belief that all superior creativity work should be grounded in solid strategic foundations.”

The triple win at the Campaign Middle East Awards comes at a time when SOCIALEYEZ continues to grow and add value to various brands, through aspects that are often overlooked during marketing campaigns.

The awards validate the strategic development of the agency, celebrating its passion for innovation, strategy, and people-first culture, setting new benchmarks in the digital arena.