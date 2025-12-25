Tickets Sale For Chennai Leg Of Hockey India League Begins

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Tickets for the forthcoming men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 in Chennai, starting January 3, went live on Thursday. Hockey India has decided to make tickets free of cost to encourage more fans to attend matches.

The Women's HIL begins on December 28 in Ranchi and ends on January 10, while the Men's HIL begins on January 3 in Chennai, moves to Ranchi from January 11, and the final leg is held in the cradle of hockey – Bhubaneswar – from January 17 to January 26.

This year's Hockey India League will showcase an impressive roster of eight men's and four women's teams, with both leagues offering fast-paced, exciting games through their newly revamped formats.

The ticket sales for the HIL's Ranchi leg went live on Monday. As in the previous edition, Hockey India's endeavour is to take the sport to every corner of the country and make it more accessible to its passionate fans.

Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey had said,“We have once again decided to offer free tickets for hockey fans to come and enjoy all the matches across Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. While the women's matches will be in Ranchi, the men's HIL will be played across three cities. We want to fill the hockey stands with fans who wish to see their favourite stars in action. We will have some of the world's top players this season, and we are eager to witness some fantastic hockey over the span of a month.”

HIL governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh echoed similar sentiments and said,“Hero HIL will be a month-long celebration of hockey, and we invite the hockey fans to come watch #hockeykajashn. It was our aim to increase the fanbase for our sport across regions, and we look forward to packed stadiums throughout the season.”