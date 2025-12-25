Jordan Receives Body Of Citizen Abdulmutalib Al-Qaisi, Hands It Over To Family For Burial

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)--The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs announced that it has received the body of Jordanian citizen Abdulmutalib Al-Qaisi and handed it over to his family for burial in the Kingdom.The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali told the Jordan News Agency (Petra), that the ministry closely followed up, in coordination with the relevant Jordanian authorities, on the procedures for the release of the body and securing its return to Jordan.Ambassador Al-Majali added that the body was received through the King Hussein Bridge and subsequently delivered to the family to complete burial arrangements in Jordan.