Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit And Kohli's Centuries In 144P? - BCCI Slammed For Poor Video Quality (WATCH)

Two Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, made a brilliant comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy by smashing centuries in their respective matches against Sikkim and Andhra on the opening day of the tournament on Wednesday, December 24.

Representing Mumbai, Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 155 off 94 balls, racing to a century in just 62 balls, to help the side chase down the 237-run target set by Sikkim in 30.3 overs. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, unleashed his firepower on the Andhra bowling attack as he scored 131 off 101 balls to guide Delhi to a four-wicket victory by chasing down a 299-run target in 37.4 overs.

Rohit made his Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback after seven years in front of 12,000 spectators who turned up to watch the former India captain in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While Kohli played his first VHT match in 16 years at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru, a venue that did not have spectators, as it lacks the facility to accommodate a crowd.

Ro-Ko Comeback Centuries Video in Poor Quality

Since there was no live broadcast of matches between Mumbai and Sikkim and Delhi and Andhra in Jaipur and Bengaluru, respectively, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to televise those fixtures despite Indian batting stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, featuring in the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Since Kohli and Rohit's Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback, followed by their centuries, garnered a lot of hype and attention, the BCCI decided to upload two separate videos of the Indian batting stalwarts' performances. The board posted the highlights of their century knocks in their respective matches against Sikkim and Andhra rather than the full video.

However, the quality of the videos posted by the BCCI was poor, with low resolution and unclear visuals, making it difficult to properly watch the century knocks of Kohli and Rohit. Though it can be seen that the two batting stars were in action, the lack of clarity and full detail in the footage failed to capture their brilliant innings.

1⃣5⃣5⃣ runs 9⃣4⃣ balls 1⃣8⃣ fours 9⃣sixes Rohit Sharma announced his return to the #VijayHazareTrophy in a grand fashion with a memorable knock against Sikkim @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 twitter/cuWMUenBou

- BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ runs 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ balls 1️⃣4️⃣ fours 3️⃣ sixes A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a 4️⃣-wicket victory against Andhra He also completed 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Men's List A cricket @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli |... twitter/kCfdl3yux1

- BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

The BCCI offered only limited live broadcast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, with full telecast and streaming facilities set up at Narendr Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, meaning matches featuring Kohli and Rohit at non‐broadcast venues were not shown live on TV or online.

Fans Furious Over BCCI's Video Quality

The fans and cricket enthusiasts were already frustrated and angry over the BCCI not arranging the live telecast of matches featuring top stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, forcing them to stay updated on social media. The fury of the fans further increased after the board uploaded a poor video quality of their comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with centuries against Sikkim and Andhra.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed BCCI for using poor quality and low resolution footage, comparing it to 1990s and early 2000s broadcasts, and criticized the board for not utilizing proper cameras despite being the richest cricket body in the world.

World's richest sports body. BCCI cameras: 144p Ultra-rich board, ultra-blurry telecast to Indian cricket in low resolution. Rafa (@RafaSpeaks_) December 25, 2025

In hindsight, I am glad they didn't broadcast it if this is the best they can do richest cricket board in the world is streaming in 144p Shayne Dias (@ShayneDias_) December 24, 2025

Iss quality se to accha prasar bharti par commentry sun lete bhai Satvik Pare (@SatvikPare) December 25, 2025

If one didn't have context, they would think it is vintage footage from early 2000s biggest cricketer in this format is playing at home and this is what the richest cricket board can come up with this is the state of cricket, forget about other sports.#VijayHazareTrophy Anuj Trivedi (@anuj10trivedi) December 25, 2025

Next time charge ₹100 for each ticket. You will collect around ₹10 lakh from 10000 crowd buy a fu damn 4K camera from that money. Selfless45 (@SelflessCricket) December 24, 2025

Four cameras in four corrners and Live broadcast of U-19 ODI and test series between India and Australia by Cricket Australia Richest board BCCI @BCCI can never compete with CA @cricketcomau when it comes to Production Quality - Ian Healey Oval, Brisbane twitter/rLOIotSG9p

- Wren (@vyomanaut02) December 24, 2025

Lagta hai 1925 ka footage upload kardiya hai bhai#VijayHazareTrophy #RohitSharma Ansh (@prodbyansh) December 24, 2025

Richest cricket board in the world but couldn't even record at decent 1080p resolution. twitter/JIm7mQx8Z0

- Venkat_burnt_soul (@burntsoul3) December 24, 2025

Any shame left for the quality you are providing being the richest cricket board in the world? @BCCI Harsh (@harsh_ch18) December 24, 2025

Richest Board using 90s broadcasting technology Tanmay Sutradhar (@thetanmay_) December 24, 2025

Ae @BCCI, have you heard of 4k cameras? What do you do with all the money? Swarad Mokal (@swarad07) December 24, 2025

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return in their second and final match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Gujarat and Uttarakhand, respectively, on Friday, December 26. After finishing the domestic duties with their respective state teams, Kohli and Rohit will return to the national side when Team India takes on New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, starting on January 11.