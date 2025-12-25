Countdown To ATRAX 2026: The Region's International Meeting Point Opens On 15 January

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Istanbul – Bringing together the sectors of attractions, parks, sports areas and urban recreation, ATRAX will be held on 15–17 January 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center. As the region's only international gathering in this field, the countdown to the exhibition continues, with its scope and this year's theme already drawing the attention of industry professionals.

This year, ATRAX 2026 will take place across 55,000 m2 and five thematic halls, offering a comprehensive range of products and services covering attractions, park and recreation solutions, pool and spa systems, outdoor and garden design, vending and self-service technologies, as well as landscape and urban design.

More than 400 exhibitors are expected to participate, with professional visitors from over 60 countries, and a total of more than 22,000 industry representatives anticipated to attend. ATRAX continues to serve as an international business, knowledge and collaboration platform for municipalities, investors, project developers, architecture and landscape offices, facility managers and manufacturers.

As the exhibition approaches, the theme of“Serious Fun” stands out with its approach that views attraction not merely as physical spaces, but as a forward-looking planning framework for urban life, social well-being, public space use and facility management. The theme highlights the strategic role of attraction and recreation solutions in enhancing urban quality of life, community welfare and sustainability objectives.

Aligned with this framework, ATRAX 2026 will address the design perspectives, technological developments, sustainability practices and investment trends that are shaping the future of the sector.