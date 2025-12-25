Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Central Bank Projects Strong Current Account Surplus For Next Year

2025-12-25 02:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has projected that the country's current account will record a significant surplus next year, equivalent to approximately 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), or around $3 billion, a statement published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper stated, Trend reports.

The announcement, part of the Central Bank's declaration on the main directions of monetary policy for 2026, highlighted that the CBA will continue to maintain its foreign currency reserves at adequate levels and improve their management.

The statement emphasized that the application of monetary policy tools will take into account developments in financial markets and changes in the liquidity position of the banking system. The deployment of these instruments will seek to mitigate the influence of extrinsic variables on fiscal parameters.

Additionally, the Central Bank noted that enhancing its analytical and forecasting capabilities will remain a priority in 2026.

