Azerbaijan's Central Bank Projects Strong Current Account Surplus For Next Year
The announcement, part of the Central Bank's declaration on the main directions of monetary policy for 2026, highlighted that the CBA will continue to maintain its foreign currency reserves at adequate levels and improve their management.
The statement emphasized that the application of monetary policy tools will take into account developments in financial markets and changes in the liquidity position of the banking system. The deployment of these instruments will seek to mitigate the influence of extrinsic variables on fiscal parameters.
Additionally, the Central Bank noted that enhancing its analytical and forecasting capabilities will remain a priority in 2026.
