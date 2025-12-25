Awqaf's Women Section Showcases Prophetic Sunnah Campaign Murals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the efforts of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to promote Islamic values and firmly establish Prophetic guidance in everyday life, the Women Section of the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department organised an exhibition of the Prophetic Sunnah Campaign murals for the year 2025 at Al Hazm Mall, under the slogan“Radiant, Inspired by the Heavens.”

The initiative presents a da'wah approach that combines a sound religious message with a modern visual style.

This activity comes within the Ministry's vision to highlight the practical dimensions of the guidance of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and to deepen the presence of his noble teachings in individuals' daily behavior, through innovative methods suited to contemporary societies and addressing different segments of the community in a language that is accessible, engaging, and emotionally resonant.

The campaign aims to shed light on real-life examples and situations from the noble Prophetic biography, highlighting the greatness of Muhammadan ethics in dealing with children and adults, women, family members, companions, as well as people of status and standing. This reflects the comprehensiveness and humanity of the Prophetic message and makes following it tangible and applicable in the details of everyday life.

These messages were presented through an impactful and attractive visual approach that takes into account differences in age groups and cultural backgrounds, while encouraging positive engagement with the da'wah messages.

The murals were distinguished by their refined artistic design, implemented in the form of elegant columns carefully distributed throughout the corridors of Al Hazm Mall, allowing visitors easy access and the opportunity to reflect on their meanings within a short time.

This approach transformed the murals into deeply influential da'wah messages that remind viewers of Prophetic values and inspire upright conduct through a contemporary and civilized presentation.

The activity reflects the vital role played by the Women Section of the Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department in spreading religious awareness and promoting ethical values through modern da'wah initiatives that respect the community's cultural context and diversity of interests. It also contributes to expanding the reach of the Prophetic Sunnah Campaign to broader segments of the public in public spaces, centers, and vibrant commercial malls.

This initiative underscores the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' commitment to utilizing design, artistic creativity, and media in the service of da'wah, presenting a balanced model that combines authentic Islamic principles with visual aesthetics, thereby strengthening the presence of the Prophetic Sunnah in societal awareness and making it a renewed way of life and practical conduct.