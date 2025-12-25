Ministry Of Culture Concludes Winter Programme 2025 Themed 'Language Of The Quran And Emirati Customs'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, December, 2025: The Ministry of Culture successfully concluded its Winter Programme 2025, held under the theme 'Language of the Quran and Emirati Customs', in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan and various cultural and community partners. Organised at the Ministry's Cultural Centres in Al Dhafra, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, the initiative aimed to reinforce national identity and raise awareness about the Arabic language and Emirati values among youth.

The programme delivered a rich cultural and educational journey through 56 diverse events, welcoming 820 participants aged six and above across three centres. Designed to balance learning with engagement, the programme featured educational and interactive workshops designed to develop creative skills as well as sessions focused on the Arabic language and Emirati customs, held in an inspiring atmosphere that combined education and entertainment.

H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, stated:“The programme's high-participation rate is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to strengthen national identity and heritage connection among young people, with the support of Sandooq Al Watan and our esteemed partners. The unique event created a rich educational environment that facilitates creative expression and talent development, opening up new horizons for innovation.”

His Excellency further stated:“Such trailblazing ventures highlight our long-standing vision to develop the nation's cultural ecosystem, enhancing the role of cultural centres in providing youth with knowledge and heritage values, while promoting creativity and sustainable learning.”

The Winter Programme is a key annual initiative implemented by the Ministry during school holidays to engage children and youth in purposeful activities that enhance their cognitive and artistic capabilities. It further leverages innovative and interactive educational methods to strengthen their national identity.

The programme also featured other specialised workshops on the Arabic language and the Holy Quran, visual arts, animation, Emirati cuisine, traditional shipbuilding, Emirati customs and short story writing. Educational field visits to museums and heritage sites were also organised, enabling participants to directly explore the unique facets of Emirati cultural heritage. These activities helped enhance participants' creative thinking and teamwork skills, promoting values of social responsibility and belonging, while refining individual talents and encouraging creative self-expression.

The Winter Programme is part of a comprehensive system of cultural initiatives implemented by the Ministry throughout the year to consolidate national identity and enhance cultural awareness. These also aim to strengthen the role of the Arabic language and Emirati values within the arts and knowledge domains, contributing to the creation of a cohesive society that can advance the UAE's sustainable development goals.