Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary Today: 5 Iconic Speeches Of Former PM And BJP Stalwart Watch

December 25, 2025 marks 101st birth anniversary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) icon and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was considered one of India's most respected statesmen, a poet, and a senior leader of the BJP. Vajpayee served three terms as the Prime Minister of India – briefly in 1996, and then in two full terms from 1998 to 2004.

In order to honour Vajpayee's legacy and promote transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric governance, December 25 is celebrated every year as National Good Governance Day, since 2014.

PM paid tributes to Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Vajpayee in a post on X. The birth anniversary of the esteemed Atal Ji is a special occasion for all of us to draw inspiration from his life, PM Modi said.

“His conduct, dignity, ideological steadfastness, and resolve to place the nation's interest above all serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics. Through his life, he demonstrated that excellence is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is that which guides society,” the prime minister wrote.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate a landmark national memorial and complex in Lucknow that will host statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was known for his oratory skills, literary flair, and ability to build political consensus across party lines. Vajpayee was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2015. He passed away on 16 August 2018.

On his birth anniversary, here are five of his memorable speeches:

1- Pokhran-II nuclear tests

The Pokhran nuclear tests are two sets of nuclear test explosions conducted by India at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. One was conducted under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1974.

The second one known as Pokhran- II was conducted under PM Vajpayee in May 1998. The tests demonstrated India's nuclear capability and strategic deterrence.

“Today, at 15:45 hours, India conducted three underground nuclear tests in the Pokhran range. These tests conducted today were with a fission device, a low-yield device, and a thermonuclear device. The measured yields are in line with expected values. Measurements have also confirmed that there was no release of radioactivity into the atmosphere,” the then-Prime Minister Vajpayee said in televised address to the nation on May 11, 1998, announcing India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

"These were contained explosions like the experiment conducted in May 1974. I warmly congratulate the scientists and engineers who have carried out these successful tests," he said.

2- The resignation speech

Atal Bihari Vajpayee made an iconic speech during the confidence motion in Lok Sabha after the fall of his 13-day- government at the Centre on May 28, 1996. In the 'Satta ka khel chalega' speech Vajpayee emphasised that governments will come and go but the country should survive, its democracy should survive."

Vajpayee began his speech addressing then Speaker PA Sangma, 'Respected Speaker – "I have been in Parliament for 40 years... I have seen governments form and fall... But India's democracy has emerged stronger from all such moments," the then PM said.

His conduct, dignity, ideological steadfastness, and resolve to place the nation's interest above all serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics.

"Today, I have been accused of lusting after power and of doing whatever it takes to be in power... But, I have been in power before and I have never done anything immoral for power. If breaking up political parities is the only way to form a coalition that stays in power, then I do not want to touch such a coalition with a barge pole," he said.

Vajpayee added, "You want to run the country. It's a very good thing. Our congratulations are with you. We will be completely involved in the service of our country. We bow down to the strength of the majority. We assure you that till the time the work that we started with our bare hands in the national interest is not completed, we shall not rest. Respected speaker, I am going to the President to tender my resignation."

3- The Hindi speech at UNGA in 1977

Vajpayee has also been India's foreign minister. And in 1977, he was the first person to speak in Hindi at the United Nations. In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Vajpayee spoke about the Non-Aligned Movement and said that India "stands firmly for peace, non-alignment and friendship with all countries."

"The vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum is an old one. We in India have all along believed in the concept of the world as one family. After many trials and tribulations, there are prospects of realising the dream in the shape of the United Nations, which has reached near universality in its membership, representing 4,000 million people of diverse races, colours, and creeds,” Vajpayee said in his address at the UNGA on 4 October, 1977.

However, Vajpayee said, the United Nations should not function merely as a conclave of governmental delegations.“We must see how this assembly of nations can be transformed into a parliament of men, representing the collective conscience and will of humanity," he said.

4- 2002 Independence Day Speech

Another memorable speech by Vajpayee was in 2002 during the Independence Day address.

"My dear countrymen, on this independence anniversary, we have a message - to come together, to work hard together to realise the dreams of our country. Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand for victory will be ours. Come, let us strengthen this resolve by the cry of 'Jai Hind'. Join me in raising the slogan - Jai Hind. Jai Hind. Jai Hind. Thank you." - Vajpayee said.

5 - The US Congress address

Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed to the United States Congress on September 14, 2000, during his official visit to the US. In this landmark speech, Vajpayee spoke about India and the United States as“natural partners”, emphasising shared democratic values, cooperation against terrorism, collaboration in energy, environment, science and technology and joint efforts in international peacekeeping.

"As we talk with candour, we open the doors to new possibilities and new areas of cooperation in advance in democracy, in combating terrorism, in energy and environment, science and technology and international peacekeeping. And we are discovering that our shared values and common interests are leading us to seek a natural partnership of shared endeavours,” the then prime minister said addressing the joint session of US Congress on 14 September, 2000.

India and the United States have taken a decisive step, away from the past,” Vajpayee said.

“The dawn of the new century has marked a new beginning in our relations. Let us work to fulfil this promise and the hope of today. Let us remove the shadow of agitation that lies between us and our joint vision. Let us use the strength of all that we have in common to build together a future that we wish for ourselves and for the world we live in,” he said.



Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life and speeches exemplify the importance of integrity and conduct in leadership.

National Good Governance Day emphasizes the need for transparent and accountable governance. Vajpayee's ability to build political consensus across party lines remains a vital lesson for contemporary politics.

