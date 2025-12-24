Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fuel Prices Will Be Lower On Friday December 26 -

Fuel Prices Will Be Lower On Friday December 26 -


2025-12-24 11:10:11
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The new fuel prices will be in effect from 6:00 am on Friday, December 26th until 5:59 am on Friday, January 9th. Prices vary from province to province so it is too difficult for us to give you an accurate price in your town. Best to not buy gas until Friday December 26, for some of you, known as boxing day.

MENAFN24122025000218011062ID1110523386



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search