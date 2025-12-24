A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Expands Leadership, Global Presence In Intelligent Retail Solutions



A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions announced key additions to its global sales leadership team to accelerate growth in the Americas and Europe.

The company's core product is a state-of-the-art smart-cart platform that integrates interactive touchscreens, AI and real-time personalization tools to enhance the shopping experience. Cust2Mate's recent commercial traction is supported by a series of notable orders and partnerships.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ ), an innovator in AI-powered smart-cart technology that enables seamless in-store checkout, personalized promotions and real-time data intelligence, is advancing its global sales leadership and expanding its footprint in the smart retail technology market. The company announced recent strategic appointments designed to drive revenue growth and market penetration. The company's innovations in smart shopping-cart technology are aimed at transforming the in-store experience for retailers and consumers alike.

Earlier this month, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions announced key additions to its global sales leadership team to accelerate growth in the Americas and Europe. The company appointed Kirk Morrison as head of sales for the Americas and Rodolphe d'Avezac as head of sales for Europe. The new appointments reflect a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to A2C are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN