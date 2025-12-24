Networknewsbreaks Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Powers SOL Growth, Brings Equity On-Chain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) recently issued a shareholder update outlining significant progress since the launch of its Solana treasury strategy. Among the highlights, the company closed a $1.65 billion private placement led by Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto, appointed Ryan Navi as Chief Investment Officer and Georgia Quinn as General Counsel, and formed a 25-member crypto advisory board. Key operational milestones include launching an institutional-grade Solana validator, the PropAMM automated market maker, and fwdSOL liquid staking token, as well as partnering with Superstate to enable tokenized holding of FWDI shares on the SOL blockchain. The update also announced a $1 billion share repurchase program and an at-the-market equity offering. As of Dec. 1, 2025, Forward holds over 6.9 million SOL, generating 6.82–7.01% APY through its validator infrastructure, and remains debt-free with $30 million in operating capital. Chairman Kyle Samani emphasized that Forward has built the world's largest Solana treasury, establishing an institutional-grade foundation to compound long-term SOL-per-share and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

About Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries is a company that's building and managing a large-scale Solana treasury. The company's strategy centers on creating shareholder value by actively participating within the Solana ecosystem and deploying assets through on-chain opportunities like staking and lending. For more information, visit the company's website at .

