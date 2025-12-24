Polymarket Blames Third-Party Provider For Account Breach-What You Need To Know

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Polymarket Reports User Account Breach Linked to Third-Party Authentication Provider

Polymarket, a prominent prediction markets platform, has disclosed a security breach affecting a small subset of its users. The incident was linked to vulnerabilities introduced by a third-party login service, raising concerns over platform security and user funds safety amidst rising digital asset threats.



Polymarket identified a security vulnerability stemming from a third-party authentication provider, impacting a small number of users.

User reports indicate account breaches and funds drained, with some experiencing multiple login attempts prior to unauthorized transactions.

The platform has confirmed the issue has been resolved and assured users that no ongoing risk persists. Some affected users suspect the involvement of Magic Labs, a wallet service integrated with Polymarket, in the security breach.

Details of the Security Incident

Polymarket acknowledged a breach on its Discord channel, stating that a security flaw was introduced via a third-party authentication provider. The company reported that it identified and rectified the vulnerability after several users reported suspicious activity, including multiple login attempts, and some accounts were subsequently drained of funds.

Following the breach, affected users reported that their account balances were significantly compromised, with some alleging their funds were drained without authorization. One Reddit user shared that they noticed three unauthorized login attempts before their assets were stolen, with their account balance dropping to nearly zero. Notably, some users linked the breach to Magic Labs, a wallet service integrated with the platform, suggesting that vulnerabilities in this third-party provider may have played a role.

Another user on X stated,“My Polymarket wallet also got drained yesterday. Wallet was created by Magic Labs. I never signed up for email with them, so I never received phishing links.” This points to potential security gaps in third-party integrations, which are increasingly being targeted by malicious actors.

Previously, Polymarket has faced security challenges. In late 2024, some users reported their accounts were compromised after logging in via Google, further highlighting the need for robust security protocols across prediction markets and decentralized platforms.

This incident emphasizes the importance of vigilant security practices for crypto platforms, especially those handling user funds and sensitive data. As the industry continues to grow, safeguarding user assets remains paramount against evolving cyber threats.

