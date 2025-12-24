Author's New Book“He's Alive!” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Historical book "He's Alive!" by Živojin Petrović, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Jamie Michele for Readers' Favorite

He's Alive! by Živojin Petrović is a biography of Joko Mestrovitch, later known as James, from his childhood in Đuraševići to his passage through Ellis Island and his work among immigrant communities in Fresno and Pittsburgh. His enlistment in the Pennsylvania National Guard takes him to the Western Front, where his actions at Fismes place him at the center of shifting fronts, hazardous rescues, and the rapid movements of the 28th Division. Reports of his death, later reversed by unexpected news, expand his story across camps, hospitals, and towns in France as he attempts to return to his unit. When his end did come, his remains were transported from France to Montenegro, carried by soldiers who retrace a route linking battle sites, immigrant journeys, and family origins.

He's Alive! Sergeant James I. Mestrovitch (1243675) by Živojin Petrović impressed me with its unique perspective that almost feels like an autobiography from the level of near first-person recollections, which are depicted through scenes that feel grounded in place and time. There are some real highlights, particularly in the very American experience of James choosing a new name during roll call, and others like his goosebumps-inducing return to the unit after being reported dead. The writing is simple and straightforward, and Petrović presents James well as he infuses textured settings like crossing oceans and fighting in France, all in a tone that leans into practical action. The conclusion is perfectly honorable and heartbreaking. Overall, this book is a real account of the immigrant experience and the Americanization of a man with a strong sense of purpose, anchored in clear moments that stay with the reader."

