Marriott-Managed Complex At Egypt's Former Interior Ministry To Create 13,000 Jobs

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The redevelopment of Egypt's former Ministry of Interior headquarters in Cairo's Lazoghli district into a mixed-use complex is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib said on Wednesday.

The project, which is being developed by Reliance Real Estate Development in partnership with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, is expected to create 3,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs. The site will feature a hotel managed by Marriott International, serviced apartments, an innovation centre, and 20,000 square metres of office, administrative, and entertainment space.

“This project is a practical application of the Sovereign Fund's approach to achieving the maximum benefit from underutilised assets and transforming them into major projects that generate income for the state,” El Khatib said during a site inspection. He added that the fund's objective is not to sell assets, but to maximise their returns to bolster the state budget and preserve the rights of future generations.

The complex will include 364 hotel rooms and 35 commercial units, alongside food and beverage outlets and cultural zones. The architectural design incorporates the historic Sabil Sherif Pasha, which dates back to 1913, as part of a strategy to preserve the cultural and historical character of the Downtown Cairo area.







Magdi Kassabgi, Chairman of Reliance Real Estate Development, said the project serves as a model for an integrated complex that blends business, tourism, and leisure, aimed at revitalising Downtown Cairo as a primary cultural destination.

Noha Khalil, Acting CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, stated that the fund collaborated with international consultancy firms to develop the multi-use vision for the Lazoghli site. The development aims to attract foreign investment and build private sector partnerships, which Khalil identified as core objectives of the fund's mandate.