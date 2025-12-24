'Not Union Of Hearts, But For The Chair': Eknath Shinde On Thackeray Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday responded sharply to the alliance between the Thackeray cousins, describing it as a "selfish partnership" born out of political desperation rather than a commitment to the people.

He dismissed the impact of the new front on the Mahayuti in the BMC elections.

“While alliances are common in a democracy, some are made for the welfare of the state (referring to MahaYuti), while this one is purely to save their own existence and secure power,” remarked Shinde.

He said, "This is not a union of hearts; it is a union for the chair."

In a retort to Raj Thackeray's joke about "political child-lifters" poaching candidates, Shinde said, "They should first learn to take care of their own children (party workers). If you can't manage your own house, how can you manage Maharashtra?"

He argued that his faction is the real successor to Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy. He stated that the late Sena founder dreamed of a "slum-free Mumbai," a goal his government is actively working toward, while accusing the Thackeray cousins of doing nothing during their years in power.

Shinde questioned why the two cousins remained separate for 20 years, effectively dividing the Marathi vote.

He asked, "Why did they take the Marathi people for granted for two decades? Now that they are losing ground, they remember their duty."

He also made a strategic counter-move, announcing a plan to bring back Mumbaikars who were forced to move to satellite cities (like Thane, Kalyan, and Vasai-Virar) due to high costs, promising them affordable housing within the city.

Other leaders from the Shinde faction also dismissed the event as a mere "photo opportunity."

Spokesperson Manisha Kayande noted that while it is "good to see brothers reunite," it does not solve the administrative failures of the previous BMC regimes led by the Shiv Sena UBT.