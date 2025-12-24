Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RPTX Stock Soars Pre-Market After Gilead Agrees To Acquire Investigational Cancer Drug


2025-12-24 09:00:38
Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) shares soared more than 21% in Wednesday's pre-market trade after the company announced a deal with Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) for its investigational cancer treatment.

Repare stated that Gilead has agreed to acquire polymerase theta (Polθ) ATPase inhibitor, RP-3467, for a total consideration of $30 million. This includes an upfront payment of $25 million and an additional $5 million payment upon completion of specified technology transfer activities.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Repare Therapeutics trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences shares were up around 1% in Wednesday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the 'neutral' territory.

