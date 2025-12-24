Who Is Anu Garg? 1991-Batch IAS Officer Poised To Be Odisha's First Woman Chief Secretary

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Anu Garg was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha on Wednesday, 24 December.

Garg, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, will replace outgoing chief secretary Manoj Ahuja. Garg will join the new position in the new year as Ahuja retires on December 31, as per the Odisha government notification.

| Viral video: Wrestlers forced to sit near train toilet, Odisha govt reacts

With her appointment, Garg becomes the first woman Chief Secretary of Odisha and the 47th officer overall to hold the post.

Who is Anu Garg?

Garg is presently serving as Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, in Odisha. She currently also holds charge as Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary in the Planning and Convergence Department.

Born on March 1, 1969, Garg holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University, a master's degree in Sociology from Lucknow University, and a masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, United States of America.

Garg is presently serving as Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, in Odisha. She currently also holds charge as Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary in the Planning and Convergence Department.

View full Image

Garg's predecessor, Ahuja had assumed charge as Chief Secretary of Odisha on July 1, 2024, succeeding Pradeep Kumar Jena. He was the 46th Chief Secretary of the state and also held charge of the General Administration and Public Grievances Department. His tenure, which was set to end on December 31, last year was extended by a year.

Served in Govt of India too

Prior to her present assignment Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, in Odisha, Anu Garg has served as Principal Secretary in the Departments of Labour and ESI, and Women & Child Development, Government of Odisha.

| From ₹1.11 lakh to ₹3.45 lakh: Odisha MLAs' salaries may triple

Anu Garg has also served in different capacities in various Ministries under Government of India namely, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Joint Secretary to Prime Minister, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Anu Garg has also served as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfar, Government of Odisha during 2008-12.

During 1992-2003, Garg has served in various districts of Odisha in various capacities like Collector and District Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate, Sub-divisional Magistrate. She was one of the Member of High Level Expert Group (HLEG) for Universal Health Coverage instituted by Planning Commission, Government of India.