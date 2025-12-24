Indian Army Soldier Dies In Military Camp Firing In J&K's Samba, Probe Ordered

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a tragic incident in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed in firing inside a military camp, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ruling out any terror angle, the spokesperson said the incident took place late on Tuesday night and is under investigation.

“A JCO of an Army unit in Samba sustained a gunshot wound while on duty in Jammu and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty. At this stage, the terror angle has been ruled out,” the spokesperson stated.

“The incident is under investigation and further details will be shared as facts are established,” he added.

The Indian Army's Rising Star Corps identified the soldier as Subedar Surjeet Singh and paid rich tributes to him.

“Rising Star Corps pays solemn tribute to braveheart Subedar Surjeet Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice while on operational duty in Jammu. The Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and assures unwavering support," it said in a social media post on X.

Joint security exercise held in Srinagar

The security forces on Tuesday conducted anti-sabotage operations around vital installations in Srinagar city with the aim to strengthen security measures and counter any potential threats.

"Police, in close coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted Area Security/Anti-Sabotage (AST) operations around major vital installations and sensitive locations in the North Zone of Srinagar, with the aim of strengthening preventive security measures and countering any potential threats," a Srinagar police spokesman said.

The purpose of the joint security exercise is to reinforce the overall security grid, enhance operational preparedness, and ensure the safety and security of critical infrastructure as well as the general public, the spokesman said.

"During the operation, thorough checking and sanitisation of the identified areas were carried out, along with a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements," he added.

Similar security drills were carried out on some areas of Anantnag district.

The police had conducted anti-sabotage operations in Maharaja Bazaar and Amira Kadal areas in the vicinity of Bakshi Stadium, which is the main venue for Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in the Kashmir valley.

Security forces arrest overground worker linked to terrorists in Pulwama

On Monday, an alleged overground worker (OGW) associated with terrorists was arrested by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A joint team of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army nabbed Javid Ahmad Hajam during a cordon and search operations in Wuyan area of Awantipora in Pulwama, an official said.

Arms and ammunition including a pistol and five live pistol rounds were recovered from Hajam's possession during the search.

According to the officials, the arrested person was allegedly involved in providing logistics support, and trafficked arms and ammunitions for terrorists in Pampore, Tral and Awantipora areas.