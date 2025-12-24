PM Modi Endorses VB-G RAM G Act, Replaces UPA's MGNREGA Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly endorsed the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 on Wednesday, stressing it reimagines rural employment by treating income support, asset creation and agricultural stability as a continuous process rather than competing priorities.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) sharing an article written by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on X (formerly Twitter), which outlined the rationale and objectives of the new legislation that replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "In this enlightening article, Union Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj explains that VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 treats income support, asset creation, agricultural stability and long-term rural productivity as a continuum rather than a trade-off," PMO wrote on X. He added that the Bill was preceded by "extensive consultations with State governments, technical workshops and multi-stakeholder discussions".

Chouhan Attacks Congress Over MGNREGA Failures

Chouhan, in his own post on X, launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led UPA, alleging that MGNREGA had failed to deliver meaningful outcomes. "Under the guise of MGNREGA, the UPA government delivered little to the people except widespread corruption," he said, claiming the new Act seeks to "rectify the serious lapses left behind by the Congress".

Opposition Protests New Legislation

The VB-G RAM G Act has already triggered political pushback, with the DMK-led alliance staging protests in Chennai against the law. Several opposition leaders have accused the Centre of diluting the spirit of employment guarantee and undermining federalism through changes in funding and implementation.

Key Provisions of the New Act

Increased Guaranteed Employment

According to the provisions of the new Act, the guaranteed wage employment per rural household has been increased to 125 days in a financial year from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. The government has projected this as a significant expansion of social security for rural households.

Revised Fund-Sharing Pattern

Section 22 of the Act outlines a revised fund-sharing pattern, with the Centre and states contributing in a 60:40 ratio. For Northeastern states, Himalayan states and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, the Centre's share will be 90 per cent, with states contributing the remaining 10 per cent.

Seasonal Regulation of Work

Another key provision, Section 6, allows state governments to notify in advance a period of up to 60 days in a year during peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting, when employment under the scheme may be regulated.

